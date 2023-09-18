Authorities provide update in 50 year old case of girl abducted, killed in Cobb County

Debbie Lynn Randall was taken from Marietta in January 1972. Her body was found weeks later near Windy Hill and Powers Ferry Road.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County district attorney is bringing closure to an over 50-year-old cold case that involves a nine-year-old girl who was abducted, sexually assaulted, and killed.

11Alive most recently followed the Debbie Lynn Randall case back in 2019, sitting down her the girl’s father.

She was taken from Marietta in January 1972. Her body was found weeks later near Windy Hill and Powers Ferry Road.

During a press conference on Monday, authorities announced that they had identified William B. Rose of Mableton as the suspect in the case.

They add that Rose was 24 years old at the time of the killing, but died from suicide two years later in 1974.

Investigators said what ultimately helped them in their investigation was a piece of cloth found on Randall’s body, which had been preserved by Cobb County Police. Authorities were also able to use the item to gather DNA evidence.

Authorities explained that, to their knowledge, Rose and Randall did not know each other well. However, they explained that Rose did have family that lived in the same complex as Randall and children were often seen playing outside on a nearby playground, indicating it was certainly possible the killer saw his victim sometime prior.

While the girl’s parents died before the case could be solved, Randall’s brother, Melvin, did manage to be in attendance.

“My family appreciates everything they’ve done,” Melvin said in regard to investigators’ tireless push for answers. “I would like to say, I wish my mother was here. I know she knows in heaven now that it’s finally over.”