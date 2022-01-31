Cobb County deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into detention center: Sheriff's office

The deputy was hired in September 2021.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. —

A Cobb County deputy has been stripped of his law enforcement title and arrested after the sheriff's office said he violated his oath and brought controlled substances into the adult detention center.

Last week, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office discovered contraband in the facility and opened an investigation, connecting the 30-year-old to the case. The sheriff's office said a criminal investigation and internal investigation are still in progress.

The deputy was put in handcuffs Monday, authorities said. He is currently facing four felony charges which include crossing guard lines with a controlled substance and violating his oath of office. The agency said his employment was immediately terminated. The deputy had been with CCSO since September 2021.