Police: Juvenile, adult killed in Cobb County domestic dispute

A third person in in critical condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police responded to a domestic or family dispute that occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Austell that left two dead and another critically injured.

Police said Monday a juvenile and an adult male are dead. The shooter, they said, is in critical condition with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities were still processing the scene on Peel Castle Lane late Sunday but said they weren't looking for additional suspects and that the weapon involved has been found on the scene.

Police and investigators at the location wouldn't elaborate further except to say that the violence arose out of some sort of apparent family dispute.