Cobb police issue arrest warrant for Bleckley County sheriff after sexual battery investigation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual battery case involving Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody.

According to Sergeant Wayne Delk with the Cobb County Police Department, it happened January 18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly located at 2450 Galleria Parkway.

After an investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Sheriff Coody on January 28.

No other details are available at this time.