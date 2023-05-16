Cobb County Police release new surveillance video from arrest of accused Midtown shooter

Police were able to narrow down Deione Patterson's location using the surveillance video and a caller tip provided by a Cobb County resident.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police released new surveillance video Tuesday from the arrest of the suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting after an hours-long manhunt two weeks ago. The shooting left one woman dead and four other women injured, and deeply rattled the metro area.

The newly-released surveillance video shows alleged shooter Deion Patterson walking through intersections in metro Atlanta. Police were able to narrow down Patterson's location using the surveillance video and a caller tip provided by a Cobb County resident.

“I guarantee you that speed and efficiency of things like this is giant, it's very significant,” Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said.

The five women were shot on the afternoon of May 3 at Northside Medical Midtown along W. Peachtree Street. After accused suspect Deion Patterson left the scene, according to police, he took a white pick-up truck from a nearby gas station that was running and fled into Cobb County. The suspect search eventually ended with Patterson's arrest less than a mile north of Truist Park in Cobb County.

VanHoozer added the speediness of Patterson's arrest was partially due to their new county-wide camera system.

"Time was not our friend," the chief said. "It was getting dark. The sun was going down when we located the individual."

The chief announced his department is launching, Connect Cobb, a countywide program where residents can register their security cameras.

“Precision policing -- which is what we are terming this -- is extremely important for us. We want a very, very detailed description of who committed the crime so we can stop the right person, not stop the wrong person," said VanHoozer.

How does the camera system work?

Residents can let police know that they have security cameras nearby. If needed, police can request to see this footage instead of going door-to-door, according to Cobb County Police Captain Darin Hull.

Hull said this is one option of the program.

If residents would like, they can enroll their cameras in the second option, which allows police to have access to their cameras at all times.

Hull said businesses and government entities typically enroll in the second option, making it easier to police to view security cameras in real-time.