Police: Two stabbed at Coca-Cola Roxy after concert, suspect detained

ATLANTA — A 40-year-old man is now facing charges after allegedly stabbing two men following a weekend concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy, Cobb County Police said.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, where two men were stabbed multiple times inside the venue, according to police.

Officers working within the Battery district rushed to the venue after hearing about the stabbings.

Both men needed "immediate medical attention." First responders treated the two men on scene. They were then taken to a nearby local hospital.

As the investigation continued, police found the alleged suspect after putting out a description of his clothing. The 40-year-old was located at a gas station just up the road from the concert venue. He faces two counts of aggravated assault.

Authorities said the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information about the incident is still encouraged to contact the department at 770-499-4111.

