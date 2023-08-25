Metro Atlanta actor, model dies in apparent road rage shooting, family says

The shooting happened August 24 at the intersection of Godby Road and West Fayetteville Road around 10:25 a.m.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A metro Atlanta actor and model is now dead after an apparent road rage shooting, according to College Park Police Department and a family representative.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man who was shot in the head. He was then taken to the hospital in "critical condition." A family representative confirmed with 11Alive a week later that the man later died.

Authorities said that the shooting possibly stemmed from road rage. Police also did not say if they have identified any suspects.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's identified the man as Jovan Cook, 37.

Cook was a model and actor who made a few appearances in quite a few TV series, including an episode in "Survivor's Remorse," his IMDB profile states. The family representative said Cook was also featured on the cover of Quavo's 2018 single "Working Me."

His family released the following statement below:

"He said, 'Come unto me, all who are weary and I will give you rest.' With heavy hearts, we share the untimely passing of Jovan Jerome Cook. While his mission on Earth is complete, the devoted husband, daddy, son brother and gifted model/actor forever lives."

Cook leaves behind a wife, son and two young daughters, according to the family representative.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or those responsible should contact the department at 404-761-3131. Those who would like to remain anonymous can do so by calling the city's tip line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Family members will be holding a balloon release on Friday, September 1 at 7 p.m. It will be located at Flat Shoals Park located on 1915 Flat Shoals Road in Riverdale.

