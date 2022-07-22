Community gathers as Fort Valley, state leaders, law enforcement address recent violent crime

Fort Valley police say they have identified persons of interest in Wednesday’s shooting and they're still investigating.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — After someone shot a 1-year-old boy in his bed, Fort Valley leaders are saying, 'Enough is enough.' It happened Wednesday night and law enforcement say it's the third homicide at the lakeview apartment complex this year.

Friday afternoon, the mayor, police department, and a state representative met in Fort Valley.

“You can run and you can hide but you will be found and brought to justice," Fort Valley’s Mayor Jeffery Lundy said.

It's the third fatal shooting at a fort valley apartment complex, and this one involved two toddlers.

"We're tired of seeing these acts of violence take place in this city. We're tired of seeing families having to mourn the loss of loved ones," Lundy continued.

As the city's latest shooting remains under investigation, about 20 people gathered for a town hall on violence.

State Representative Patty Bentley spoke to people who are unlawfully carrying firearms.

“Please put your guns and your weapons down. Young men and women, trouble is so very easy to get into, but so very hard to get out of,” Representative Bentley said.

The leaders took questions on topics like curbing crime, security at the lakeview apartment complex, and solutions for city youth.

"What are we going to do in order to make sure our youth feel valued?” Anthony Clark asked.

On his first day on the job, new Police Chief Anson Evans gave this answer:

"You're going to see a department that's more engaged with the youth here. I believe in having a youth against violence, I believe in doing a lot of things with the youth here," Chief Anson said.

Mayor Lundy says the city is mourning, and he asked people to hold him accountable.

"That concept about community-oriented policing, we are going to continue to work to better those relationships so that when incidents such as this do happen, it’s not a long-drawn process to bringing someone to justice," Lundy said.

Fort Valley police say they have identified persons of interest in Wednesday’s shooting and they're still investigating.