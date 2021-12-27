Police said the driver left the scene walking to his father's house inside the neighborhood. His father then turned him in.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A retirement community on-duty gate attendant died Monday morning after a car slammed into the guard shack he was working from.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Ebenezer Sowunmi died on-scene from the impact around 3 a.m. Monday.

A 41-year-old man from Griffin, who was recently released from jail in California, was responsible for driving into the shack, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect then walked away from the scene and went to his father's house inside the community.

When the father found out, investigators said he took his son back to the scene while first responders and law enforcement arrived.

The sheriff’s office said the driver has been charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. He’s being held in the Spalding County jail without bond.

Almost 24 hours after the incident, yellow tape remains up on the gated entrance to the retirement community, Sun City Peachtree, on Jordon Hill Road in Griffin.

That's where Sowunmi met and worked with Mike Vermeer for more than six months.

"Friday, Dec. 10 was last time me and him saw each other," Vermeer said while trying to hold back tears. "We took a photo. My phone died, so I couldn't take a picture of me and him."

Vermeer said he wishes he had that photo today, and said he loved working with Sowunmi as unarmed security guards for the neighborhood. Vermeer has since moved out of town.

"As co-workers we grew close to each other," he added. "We treat each other like family. We try to do that. He was a cool, awesome guy. Always had a smile on his face all the time. If you're in a bad mood, he would lift your spirits up. I wish it never did happen to him. Going out that way, it's brutal. I don't wish it on anybody.”

Sowunmi was working his usual shift: the night shift, according to residents who knew him and waved every time they'd drive in.

Usually resident Brenda Jones waves and drives in as well, but Christmas night her badge to get in was not working. Sowunmi came out to help her.

"He was very nice. He was very pleasant," she recalled. "He was very professional and wanted to make sure he knew who was sitting at the gate when it didn't open, that they were a resident and you were supposed to be there. So when I heard about that, my heart just broke."

Those who knew him said Sowunmi was a hardworking, religious father, originally from Nigeria, who had just returned from a mission trip.

“He had the personality that draws you," Jones added. "That's why I feel so heartbroken because just meeting him for the first time, having that conversation, then to hear that he lost his life is just really touching.”

Spalding County Sheriff Darrel Dix writes:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Sowunmi’s family as they go through this horrible loss especially at this time of the year. It took a great deal of courage to do what [suspect's] father did by taking his son back to the scene and keeping him their until we arrived. He did the right thing and made sure his son was held accountable for his actions. It’s also a tragedy for that family as well and they are also in our thoughts and prayers.”

In an email sent out to residents, the company that runs the retirement community writes in part:

"While this is one of the most difficult community updates I’ve had to send, I regret to inform everyone that there was a tragic accident at the front gate house last night in which one of our information officers lost their life. Our main entrance will be closed temporarily until the Georgia State Patrol concludes their onsite investigation.

We will continue to pass along information as it becomes available to us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the impacted family during this most difficult time."

The neighborhood has set up a fundraiser to help Sowunmi wife and kids.

It is being spearheaded by His Hands Reaching ministry, which is a 501C disaster relief ministry. According to the Chaplin, 100% of funds will go to the designated family member.

A check can be made out to His Hands Reaching or cash and the donor will get a tax receipt.

It can be sent or dropped off at:

809 Dusky Sap Court, Griffin, GA 30223.