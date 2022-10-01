Several posters and letters from Cy-Fair ISD students and other members of the community are displayed outside the home of Sarah Beam.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Houston-area teacher accused of putting her son in the trunk because he had COVID-19 is getting support from the community.

Sarah Beam, a teacher at Cypress Falls High School in the Cy-Fair Independent School District, was charged with endangering a child and arrested last week.

According to court documents, Beam took her 13-year-old son to a drive-thru COVID testing site at Pridgeon Stadium on Monday, Jan. 3, for additional testing.

A CFISD employee who was gathering information from people in line said Beam told her the boy was in the trunk because she didn't want to be exposed to the virus.

The employee alerted Cy-Fair ISD police and provided the woman's license plate number and other information used to identify her.

The boy wasn't hurt but the Texas Department of Public Safety officials said he could have been if there'd been an accident since he wasn't protected by a seat belt, as required by law.

The story has gone viral, but not everyone agrees with the decision to charge Beam.

Several colorful signs showing support for the teacher are now posted outside her home. Students call her "the best teacher ever" and "a teacher with a heart of gold" and they assure her they "have her back."

There are also several letters posted on Beam's front door.

Beam has worked for CFISD since 2011 and is currently a teacher at Cy-Falls. She has been placed on administrative leave, the district confirmed.