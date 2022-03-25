Elderly woman taken from Illinois, financially exploited after being brought to Conyers

Police said the woman neglected and financially exploited the 81-year-old for months.

CONYERS, Ga. — A Conyers woman is accused of taking an elderly woman from Illinois then neglecting her for months while using her cards to finance a hair salon business.

Conyers Police said the 45-year-old woman traveled to Illinois in November 2021 once she learned her family friend of over a decade, an elderly woman, fell ill. She then secured a limited power of attorney and took the woman back to Conyers with her, claiming she was the 81-year-old's granddaughter.

For nearly four months, she allegedly subjected the elderly woman to finical exploitation and neglect, police said. According to investigators, the 45-year-old was using the victim's cards to finance her hair salon business.

When detectives finally contacted the victim, she told investigators they were the first people she had been allowed to speak to since arriving in the Peach State.

She told police reuniting with her family was one of the "happiest days of her life."