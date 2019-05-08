ATLANTA — A delivery driver was stabbed and car-jacked outside Georgia Tech student housing overnight.
Atlanta Police said the victim, who works for Insomnia Cookies, was in his car on Spring Street when a man carrying a knife approached him.
When the victim rolled down his window, police said the man stabbed him in the stomach and then stole his car.
The suspect ditched the car a little further down the road before taking off.
RELATED STORIES:
Prosecutors seek death penalty for El Paso shooting suspect
Dayton: 9 killed in the US's 2nd mass shooting in 24 hours
Dayton gunman drove to shooting with sister, who became one of his 9 victims
Document written by El Paso shooter is racist, anti-immigrant
El Paso shooting suspect booked on capital murder charges
Police: She was gunned down outside Magic City trying to escape another woman