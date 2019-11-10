CORDELE, Ga. — Police in Cordele arrested two people and are searching for another man suspected in an armed robbery that happened near the 500 block of Oakland Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, two suspects, 19-year-old Tatiyana Whithers and 21-year-old Javier West, came up to 23-year-old Gearius Hestle at his car and pointed guns at him. They went through his pockets, took several items, and then drove off. Hestle followed to the two in his car. When the suspects' car stopped, one of them got out and shot at Hestle, then driving off.

No one was hurt.

Police arrested both suspects Friday. Whithers is charged with Armed Robbery, and West is charged with Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.

23-year-old Saevon Hill is wanted in connection with the armed robbery.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery or the location of Saevon Hill, you contact Cordele Police at 229-276-2921.

