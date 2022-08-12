Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation

Richard Hicks, 29, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with with Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Cruelty to Children First Degree.

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile.

When they made it to the scene, the officer found and arrested Richard Hicks, 29.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Hicks was taken to the Crisp County jail where he is charged with Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, and Cruelty to Children First Degree.