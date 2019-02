Police in Cordele are looking for a man named Demarcus Bell in connection to the death of Tonay McCall.

Police say McCall was shot and killed in a car outside of Joe's Meat Market off of South Joe Wright Drive Christmas night.

Police release pictures of a car they say Bell may be driving.

Cordele Police

If you have information on Bell's whereabouts, you can call Cordele Police at 229-276-2921.