CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police say they arrested and charged 4 teenage boys in connection with a string of car break-ins Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, officers got the call on January 11 about a person driving through yards and alleyways in the Westtown Avenue area. Once they made it to the scene, officers found a car with several teens, ages 14-16 years old, in the alleyway behind a home in the 700 block of Westtown Avenue. The release says the car was found to have been stolen earlier in the morning.

Further investigation showed that the four boys were involved in the break-ins. Cordele police officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered items that were found in the area and connected them to at least 9 car break-ins that happened between the evening hours of January 10 into the early morning hours of January 11.

All four teens were charged with nine counts of Entering Automobile and one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle.