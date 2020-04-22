CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 600 block of West 23rd Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 4 p.m., a 26-year-old man was reported shot. He was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. There is no information on his condition at this time.

This case is still under investigation, and there are no details on a suspect. If you have any information, you can call the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

