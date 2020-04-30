CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police and Crisp County deputies are investigating after a man robbed the Taco Bell located 1609 E 16th Avenue Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. The release says there is no information on the suspect and no weapon was used in the robbery. No one was hurt.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or non-emergency 911 at (229) 276-2690.

