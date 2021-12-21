Cordele police looking for 2 people in ATM theft

An ATM was broken into in the drive-thru of South Georgia Banking Company at 702 South Pecan Street Sunday night.

CORDELE, Ga. — Police in Cordele are investigating after an ATM was broken into in the drive-thru of South Georgia Banking Company at 702 South Pecan Street Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m., two suspects in a stolen pickup truck drove into the bank's drive-thru, chained the machine to the truck, and pulled it from its base, taking the cash from inside.

Officers found the truck near the scene.

This case is under investigation by police department detectives and the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.