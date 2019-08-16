CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police are investigating an armed robbery at the Pizza Hut restaurant located at 1508 East 16th Avenue Thursday night.

According to Captain Andrew Roufs with the Cordele Police Department, just after 10 p.m., a man came into the Pizza Hut with a gun and demanded money. After taking an unknown amount of cash, he left the restaurant.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the armed robbery is asked to contact the Detective Division at the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

