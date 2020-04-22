CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a person after a traffic stop that ended in a chase that injured an officer.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to assist Georgia State Patrol after a person ran away from them during a traffic stop. The suspect ran into a home on 9th Street and 16th Avenue, and then ran out as police chased him. When the suspect ran from the home, a police cruiser accidentally hit the officer who was chasing the suspect.

The suspect was arrested without further incident.

The injured officer was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

