Cordele police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Westtown Avenue shooting

CORDELE, Ga. — Police officers in Cordele are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot a man Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, it happened in the 800 block of Westtown Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. When they made it to the scene, officers found a man who had been shot several times. He was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital and later to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center in Macon, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The release says the victim and witnesses identified the shooter as 22-year-old Xavier White. He was last seen in a gray car with a second person who has has not been identified.

White has two warrants for aggravated assault with more charges pending. He is considered armed and dangerous.