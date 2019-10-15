CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Stark’s Body Shop at South 7th Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, one person was arrested, and a 24-year-old man was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No one else was hurt.

This case is still under investigation, and police are not releasing names at this time. If you have any information on the shooting, you can call the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

RELATED: Five arrested after Crisp County storage unit burglary

RELATED: Third suspect in custody for Cordele armed robbery

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.