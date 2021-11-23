Coroner: 1 dead in shooting on Riverside Drive in Macon

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a man is dead after a shooting in the 2309 block of Riverside Drive

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in the 2309 block of Riverside Drive in Macon.

That's according to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

He says the call came just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a man shot dead inside of a car in front of the Best Western motel.

The driver, who was the victim, ran off the road and went down into an embankment between Riverside and Interstate 75.

Two passengers were in the car, according to Jones. He says they jumped out of the car and ran across the interstate, and were hurt from jumping the rail. The passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jones says this shooting makes Macon's 52nd homicide of 2021.

Several law enforcement cars are at the scene.

Traffic into and from downtown Macon along Riverside Drive is currently blocked.