UPDATE: 26-year-old man dies after shooting, car crash on Broadway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in a car in the 2800-block of Broadway Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. about a car wreck. Witnesses say shots were fired near Spike Street and Broadway, and a car was seen turning onto Broadway, losing control and crashing into a pole and a parked box truck.

Deputies say the driver had been shot before the crash.

26-year-old Monquencio Deshawn Johnson was found shot in the car. He was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

