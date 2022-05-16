x
28-year-old man shot, killed on Ibex Street in Macon identified

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 10 p.m. The man was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the intersection of Ibex and Chappell streets Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 10 p.m. about a person shot in the area. Deputies say 28-year-old Ormonda Cortez Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

