28-year-old man shot, killed on Ibex Street in Macon identified

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened around 10 p.m. The man was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the intersection of Ibex and Chappell streets Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 10 p.m. about a person shot in the area. Deputies say 28-year-old Ormonda Cortez Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.