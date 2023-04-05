Coroner: 35-year-old shot on Churchill Street in Macon dies

35-year-old Demorrio Faulk died Thursday. He was shot in the head and critically injured at a gathering.

MACON, Ga. — One of the men who was shot in the 2900 block of Churchill Street Tuesday has died.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 35-year-old Demorrio Faulk died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was shot in the head and critically injured at a gathering around midnight Tuesday.

The other victim, a 51-year-old man, remains in the hospital in stable condition.

There is currently no information on the suspect.