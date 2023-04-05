Coroner: 35-year-old shot on Churchill Street in Macon dies

MACON, Ga. — One of the men who was shot in the 2900 block of Churchill Street Tuesday has died.
According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, 35-year-old Demorrio Faulk died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
He was shot in the head and critically injured at a gathering around midnight Tuesday.
The other victim, a 51-year-old man, remains in the hospital in stable condition.
There is currently no information on the suspect.
The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.