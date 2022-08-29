According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, the woman was stabbed to death.

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 6 a.m.

Bibb deputies are investigating after a woman was killed inside of a home in the 1200-block of Courtland Avenue Monday night.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were working on an unrelated call when a homeowner flagged them down about a person hurt in the area. When they made it to the home, they found a 27-year-old woman dead.

Coroner Leon Jones has identified the woman as Brittany Wright.

The release says one person was taken in for questioning.

There is no word on what happened at this time.

This case is still under investigation.

If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

UPDATE, 11:44 p.m.:

According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, a woman was found stabbed to death inside the home at 1277 Courtland Avenue.

They're waiting to release ID until the next of kin is notified.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says his office has been called to the scene of a homicide.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says the called came in about a death in the 1200 block of Courtland Avenue in Macon.

There is no word on what happened or any suspects at this time.