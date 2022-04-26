The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died just after 11 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in the parking lot of Academy Sports located at 1689 Eisenhower Parkway.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the Southwest High School parking lot.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the teen was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he died just after 11 p.m.

This case is still under investigation.