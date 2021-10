Jones says the call came in from Piedmont Macon about a 21-year-old man who was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says man died at the hospital after a shooting Friday in Macon.

Jones says the call came in from Piedmont Macon about a 21-year-old man who was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man was able to walk into the emergency room but then died.

No more details are available at this time.