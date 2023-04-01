Mother whose murder conviction was overturned in death of 2-week-old appeals rest of conviction

Cortney Bell's murder conviction was overturned last year, but a court held she was still guilty on the the charge of contributing to the dependency of a minor.

Cortney Bell was convicted of second degree murder, second degree child cruelty and the charge of contributing to the deprivation of a child after a trial in 2019.

Her two-week-old daughter, Caliyah McNabb, was found dead near the trailer she shared with Christopher McNabb in 2017 after they woke up to find their daughter missing. McNabb was accused as the killer and convicted of murder in the same 2019 trial.

Oral arguments were heard from lawyers representing Bell and the state. Bell's lawyer believes she should not be tied to her daughter's death. The full arguments can be heard in the players below—a decision is expected from judges in the coming months.

McNabb's conviction and life sentence was upheld by the state Supreme Court last year. Bell's, however, was overturned - with the Georgia Court of Appeals holding there was insufficient evidence to find her guilty on the two charges of second degree murder and second degree child cruelty.

The appeals court did find that the conviction on her third charge, contributing to the deprivation of a child - which is a felony - should stand.

Bell is now appealing that last part of the ruling to the state Supreme Court on Thursday.

The mom's lawyers argue that prosecutors during the trial "presented zero evidence that directly tied Ms. Bell's conduct to the death of Caliyah" that would justify the deprivation conviction.

They argue the prosecution used a stretched theory that she was a "bad mother for allowing McNabb, the children's father, to reside in the trailer with the children" and thus allowed the conditions - through him and his behavior - that contributed to Caliyah's death.

"A spouse or significant other bashing in your child’s head in the early morning hours is not “a reasonably probable consequence” of maintaining a dirty residence, allowing the father of a child to reside there, or partaking in methamphetamine," Bell's lawyers argue.

The State counters in a filing that, by her own admission in interviews with investigators, she acknowledged, "That's the only thing that I should be charged with... I mean, I've already - we talked about that, and I agreed to that," and, "I am guilty of somewhat neglect because I did drugs."