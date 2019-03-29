A couple is accused of doing the nasty on a Cincinnati Ferris wheel.

Police say Michael Mathisen and Lauren Wilder were busted on opening day of the 150-foot, multicolored SkyStar wheel that is temporarily overlooking downtown, according to Cincinnati.com.

The newspaper reports an arrest affidavit claims they had sex in front of children. They face disorderly conduct charges.

According to the New York Post, the SkyStar wheel has 36 climate-controlled enclosed gondolas that can hold six people each. Rides last 12 minutes.

