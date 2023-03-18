'A rash of vandalism': Couple traveling through Macon reports car robberies at their hotel

Rick Rausch and Marie Delgado say they came out to their car Friday morning to find two windows smashed on the ground.

MACON, Ga. — A couple who passed through Macon had to limp their car to their final destination after a car break-in late Thursday.

They say it happened at the Fairfield Inn on Sheraton Drive. They report several other break-ins at the Courtyard Marriott across the street.

They say all four of their windows were smashed.

"This is our back window," said Rick Rausch, pointing at the back of his car. "When I got to the car, I found the actual entire window on the ground."

As Rausch and his wife, Martha Delgado, continue toward Louisville for Delgado's traveling nurse job, plastic bags keep the rain out of the back seat.

Duct tape struggles to keep the front windows intact.

"Every time we close the door I think we get a little bit bigger crack," Rausch said. "We're trying to prevent the cracking on the two primary windows in the front."

The couple says they weren't the only ones in the area with a damaged car Friday morning.

"There were like nine more cars that they broke into. And this is a rash of vandalism that has to stop. It's happening in the whole area," Delgado said.

They got that information from another victim, who they say spoke to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office around 4 a.m. Delgado says hotel staff told them the vandalism has gone on for weeks.

"They said they have talked about this for two weeks and nobody has done nothing," Delgado said.

Nobody from the Fairfield Inn was available for comment Friday afternoon.

The Courtyard said, "No comment."

Rausch and Delgado say they don't believe anything was stolen, but someone tried to take Delgado's purse. The couple says the person dropped it a few feet from the car when they realized it was empty.

They just want people to know what's going on.

"The authorities need please to address this situation. We cannot have so many victims," Delgado said.

An employee at one of the hotels said they didn't know anything about these break-ins, but said earlier this month, all the Marriott hotels on Sheraton Drive were hit.