CRAWFORD, Ga. — Anitra Gunn's boyfriend, Demarcus Little, appeared in court in Crawford County to face a murder charge Monday afternoon.

Magistrate judge Buddy Hayes cited a court document that alleges Little committed malice murder against Anitra Gunn on Valentine's Day.

"Mr. Little, unlawfully and with malice of forethought, caused the death of Ms. Gunn by manual strangulation," Hayes read the document to Little.

The document accuses Little of committing the crime near where her body was found. A Peach County deputy found her body in the woods in Crawford County off of Greer Road last week.

Little's family was in the courtroom, but wouldn't comment. Little's attorney, Benjamin Davis, says Little has a good standing military background and a clean record.

"He's really not capable with committing this kind of offense. If he were the kind of person that would commit a malice murder against an individual like this, that would have been borne out in the military," said Davis.

District Attorney David Cooke would not comment on the evidence against Little.

"The warrants wasn't based on anyone's character. The warrant was based on the evidence. This case has gotten stronger and continues to do so, and we're working to find every bit of evidence we can to make sure that we get justice," said Cooke.

Judge Hays says the magistrate court isn't allow to set a bond on a murder charge.

"This is something that will have to come up before a superior court judge," said Hayes.

For now, Little will sit in jail and his attorney waived his right to a commitment hearing. The hearing is where investigators would detail the case against him

Little's next court hearing is scheduled for April 24.

