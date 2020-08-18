Man accused of driving more than 120 mph with a 5-year-old in the back seat

Police said the child wasn't wearing a seat belt nor were they in a car seat.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man accused of driving more than double the speed limit across a Tampa Bay bridge had a child in the backseat while doing so, police say.

The Clearwater Police Department says Juan Ivan Lopez Vazquez was going 122 mph over the Courtney Campbell Causeway with a 5-year-old in the back seat. Officers say the child also wasn't wearing a seat belt nor were they in a car seat.

The speed limit over the four-lane causeway is 60 mph.

Police say Vazquez was making quick lane changes and forced other drivers to move so they would avoid him.

He is charged with reckless driving and having no valid driver's license.

Clearwater Police Department Over the weekend, officers charged Juan Ivan Lopez Vazquez with reck... less driving and having no valid driver's license after he was clocked doing 122 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway -- with an unrestrained 5-year-old in the back seat. He was changing lanes rapidly and causing other drivers to take evasive action because of his egregious driving behavior.

What other people are reading right now:

