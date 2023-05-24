Covington officer shot in head identified, to undergo surgery, police say

According to the department, Rivers joined the police force in 2023 after earning the Leadership Award for his class.

ATLANTA — The officer, who was shot in the head Tuesday night, has been identified by the Covington Police Department.

Officer Rashad Rivers is currently at Grady Hospital and will enter surgery on Thursday to fix his jaw, the police department wrote on its Facebook page. The department added that Rivers is awake and in good spirits.

"We ask that you continue to keep Officer Rivers, his family, our City family and all public safety personnel who were involved in your prayers as the healing process begins," the post said.

Who was arrested in the case?

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect who died as 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodhill.

This happened at the OYO Hotel on Alcovy Road.

Officers said they initially responded to the hotel at 10:30 p.m. for a domestic fight. They added that a man confronted the first officer on the scene with a gun.

The two eventually began shooting at each other, with the officer being shot in the head.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.