Man kills child's mother, her boyfriend during custody exchange, Newton County Sheriff says

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect has turned himself in after he allegedly shot and killed his teen child's mother and the mother's boyfriend Sunday in Covington during a custody exchange, according to the Newton County Sheriff.

At around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a home off Pebble Lane in reference to a person shot. A man and woman had arrived at the address to drop off the woman's 15-year-old daughter. However, the daughter did not want to get out and go, according to a statement from authorities.

The man accused in the shooting, Marquez Smith, walked down the driveway and shot both the man and woman sitting inside the car, deputies said. After being struck, the man and woman took off in the car where they ultimately hit a mailbox, which is where deputies say they found them.

The man, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead on scene. The woman died in the ambulance while being taken to the hospital.

Smith was initially on the run after he took off driving a silver 2008 Ford F-250 pick-up truck, but has since turned himself in and is in custody.