Chase begins in Coweta County, ends with wreck in Atlanta

Right now, there are limited details in the incident.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A chase across multiple counties has come to an end in Atlanta after a crash on an Interstate 85 exit ramp Wednesday afternoon.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said the chase involving their deputies came to an end with a wreck on the I-85 exit ramp at Sylvan Road in Atlanta.

The Georgia Department of Transportation cameras previously showed all lanes of traffic were closed in the area due to the incident. As of 4:25 p.m., traffic appears to be flowing again.