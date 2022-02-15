Sheriff: Driver strikes other cars during interstate chase; deputies use 'deadly force' to disable vehicle

The Coweta Sheriff's Office said the driver was swerving into innocent motorists, forcing deputies to use "deadly force."

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies fired shots a man who was driving an allegedly stolen tractor trailer on I-85 on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office said they located the tractor trailer through electronic tracking and attempted to stop it.

"The stolen vehicle did not stop, and in the ensuing pursuit, swerved to strike multiple innocent motorists," a Coweta County Sheriff's Office release said. "Due to the immediate threat of life to civilians and law enforcement personnel, CCSO Deputies used deadly force during the chase to disable the vehicle."

The sheriff's office said the driver was taken to a hospital and that his current condition was unknown. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on scene investigating.

The ensuing police activity following the incident brought Interstate 85 in Coweta County to a standstill.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene and video shows law enforcement around a white tractor trailer cab.

The Newnan Police Department said on Facebook that two lanes were open but cautioned people to avoid I-85 North between exit 51 and 56. The Coweta County government said to expect "heavy delays" because of an accident on the interstate.