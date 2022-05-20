Coweta County man found guilty of aggravated child molestation to serve 5 life sentences

The judge called it the worst child molestation case he has ever seen.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of molesting children for years, according to the district attorney's office.

The jury delivered its verdict against Derrol Allen Grant, finding him guilty on four counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of aggravated sexual battery, according to a news release.

In a case the judge called "the worst child molestation case (he had) ever seen," he sentenced Grant to serve five consecutive life sentences followed by 60 years.

Investigators were tipped off about Grant on August 31, 2018. The Newnan Police Department was roped into the case after a school counselor received a report of a child being sexually abused by Grant for six years, prosecutors said.

After a series of forensic interviews at Southern Crescent Child Advocacy Center, investigators learned that other children had witnessed some of the incidents of sexual abuse, the Coweta County's District Attorney's Office said.

As prosecutors worked to bring the case to trial, which was impacted by several COVID-19 pandemic delays, another two victims were identified, according to the court. All three victims testified during the trial.