COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen people were arrested in a human trafficking sting at a Coweta County hotel this week, authorities confirm.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, their department worked with the Human Exploitation Investigations Group to make the arrests.

The sting ended early Wednesday morning.

Of those arrested, several women were charged with prostitution.

Two men were charged with pimping and other charges.

Several others were arrested on drug charges.

Two women who were arrested told authorities that they were victims. Their names and mugshots are not being shared.

MUG SHOTS: Coweta County human trafficking sting

Prince Richardson -- pimping, obstruction

Brian Payne -- Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act. (VGCSA), pandering, obstruction

Marcus Nelloms -- VGCSA controlled substance abandonment, possession of marijuana

Renard Kidd -- VGCSA possession of marijuana, pimping

Nicholas Steven Addy -- public indecency, obstruction

Dean Nicole - VGCSA possession of marijuana and prostitution

The following were charged with with prostitution only:

Erica Foster

Naomi Brown-Thomas

Ladrekia Freeman

Milija Bolston

Destinee Hardin

De’Ja Lumpkin

Jonea Anderson was charged with VGCSA possession of Marijuana and prostitution.

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

OTHER HEADLINES:

Operation Safe Summer II: More than 200 missing or exploited children located

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

'Motivation' is in jail for sex trafficking; hear his warning to parents

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old