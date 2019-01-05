PALMETTO, Ga. — The Coweta County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed by a relative has been identified as 25-year-old Edmond Irvin, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Coweta County Deputy Edmond Irvin

Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Irvin was shot and killed Tuesday night after getting into a physical fight with his 17-year-old cousin, Danny Long, according to police. He was not on duty at the time of his death.

Danny Long, 17, is accused of murdering his cousin, Coweta County Sheriff's Deputy Edmond Irvin, after an argument in Palmetto.

Coweta County

Officers were called to a home on Snow Fall Terrace at Alpine Way in Palmetto, Georgia at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and found Irvin dead, according to the GBI. Police said Long and Irvin got into a physical fight that ended when Long shot the deputy with a handgun and fled the scene.

Family members in the home heard the shots and saw Long run from the residence. Authorities caught up with Long a few miles away near exit 56, right off I-85.

Long was taken to the Fayette County Jail and has been charged with one count of murder and one count of terroristic threats.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting and then will hand it over to the Coweta County district attorney for prosecution.

