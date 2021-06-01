Cows credited for helping to end Wisconsin car chase

Sheriff's officials gave kudos to the "Barron County Bovine Unit" for creating a blockade of sorts that led to the apprehension of a fleeing motorist.

BARRON, Wis. — Dogs have come to play a significant role in the field of law enforcement, helping to track and apprehend suspects when they're on the run.

Move over Fido... you may have some competition.

Sheriff's officials in Barron County, Wisconsin are expressing their appreciation to a bovine herd that played a role in ending a chase Monday night.

In a post on its Facebook page the Barron County Sheriff's Office described engaging in a 13-mile pursuit, along with local police officers, that led squads from Barron County to Cumberland County. That's where the driver left the road, and was blocked by a herd of cattle that the department half-jokingly referred to as "The Barron County Bovine Unit."

"That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade," read the post. "Job well done tonight crew."

An image from the scene shows that the cow crimefighters were extremely interested in the out-of-place vehicle, and were not about to let it go past quietly.

The post says no humans or cows were injured during the incident, and the driver is securely in lockup pending charges. "Another happy ending," the department wrote.

