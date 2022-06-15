Crawford authorities looking for thieves who stole catalytic converters from 5 county vehicles

Sheriff Lewis Walker says this isn't the first time they've had catalytic converters stolen

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford County authorities are on the lookout for the thieves who stole catalytic converters from five county vehicles.

Someone stole catalytic converters from three Crawford County transit buses, another from the maintenance pickup truck, and another from their EMA bus, all from the parking lot of the commissioner's complex.

Arthea Solomon with the county commissioner's office says they were shocked when theirs got stolen.

"When we arrived here on Monday morning and the transit drivers were ready to do their routes. They got in the vans and it started making a loud noise," Solomon said.

A catalytic converter sits underneath a vehicle and makes the exhaust pollutants less harmful.

"For two vans, it's going to run us at $5,500, and it's going to take at least three to four working days before we can receive those parts," Solomon said.

Solomon says the transit buses do about 35 trips per week and serve all the surrounding counties. She says riders use the buses for many reasons for things like medical appointments to, "Pharmacy appointments or anything they have to pick up at the grocery stores. For people that doesn't have any way of transportation.".

Metals inside the catalytic converter can be valuable, sometimes reaching up to $1,600. Sheriff Lewis Walker says this isn't the first time they've had catalytic converters stolen.

In July 2021, thieves stole the parts from vehicles used for training.

"They were at a facility where the fire department did some training, so they actually had been given to them, but still it's a theft. When you take something that you didn't have permission to be taking is a theft," Walker said.

Sheriff Walker says it's a quick job for many thieves that are skilled at it. He says a good thing right now is that it's tougher for thieves to sell to a scrapyard.

"All your metal recycling places now, you have to show your ID, something that legislature came up with, and it's a good thing to help law enforcement with their investigations," Walker said.

Sheriff Walker says if you see something, say something. He also says it may not be a bad idea to invest in a video camera outside your home, in case it happens to you.