The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says he was 37-year-old Kevin Soles Jr., of Macon.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Crawford County man says he is still shaken up after a search that began in his neighborhood and ended with a robbery suspect shot to death nearby.

Michael Jones has lived in Crawford County for 20 years.

Jones says he starts his days taking care of his animals.

"I was out here just giving my dogs their normal morning walk," Jones said, but that was until his Wednesday morning took a turn.

"I saw a sheriff's car behind a grey SUV and they pulled into our neighbor's house across the street," Jones said.

Jones says he thought nothing of it, but it wasn't long before the cars made their way to his house.

"I didn't know what was going on at that point. I addressed the two people inside, found out they were both wearing body armor, and the gentlemen asked me if I had seen this individual," Jones said.

That individual was 37-year-old Kevin Soles Jr., of Macon.

Soles was wanted in connection with a November 2nd robbery at a Macon hotel.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office says they got a tip that Soles was at a home on Jordan Road near Byron.

When deputies arrived, he ran off into the woods, and it took officers several hours to find Soles and try to talk him into surrendering.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Soles pointed a gun and officers shot him.

"It is quiet most of the time, nothing like what happened yesterday would have ever crossed my mind," Jones said.

Jones says he's still shaken up that all of this took place so close to his home.

"I don't know what this gentleman's story is or how he came to be right across the street from my house with automatic weapons. Really, no contempt or anything, but I was just concerned for my safety, and my family's safety and my pets," Jones said.