Crawford deputies investigating armed robbery of Marshall Mill Road Dollar General

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night at the Dollar General on Marshall Mill Road.
According to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 9:30 p.m. When they made it to the scene, deputies were told that a person came into the store and demanded cash from the register. The person took an unknown amount of money from the store.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 478-836-3116.