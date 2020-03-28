CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death on Friday night.

A release from the sheriff's office says they received a call about a dead person in the 100 block of Big Six Farms Road.

When deputies got there, they found 38-year-old Fraddian Omar Robison with injuries.

The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of injuries the man had.

Robison was pronounced dead on the scene.

The release says this is an ongoing investigation by the GBI and the sheriff's office.

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

Crawford County Coroner Sheldon Maddox declined to comment on the death.

13WMAZ reached out the the sheriff's office for more information, but has not received a response.

The release says further information will be provided at a later time.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

