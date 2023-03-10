'I don't feel good about it': Sheriff David Davis shares his perspective on the lost evidence in 2021 Macon murder case

Sheriff David Davis explained how the evidence was lost, who was responsible and how the case will move forward.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis shared his side for the missing evidence in the 2021 Macon murder case

"It’s one of those unfortunate situations where we had several things go awry in this case," Davis said.

Davis said this evidence error isn’t ordinary.

"This is certainly the exception rather than the rule and I don't feel good about it. It's not serving the goal of justice whenever we do have a situation like this," Davis said.

The sheriff said it seemed to be one thing after another.

"You had an investigator that is no longer here, the hard drive that he had some of the evidence on became damaged or inoperable, and then some of the other evidence is not transferred over to our shared drive," Davis explained.

Omar Sanders was that investigator. Davis explained why he left the sheriff’s office six months after Montaveous Raines was killed.

"The lead investigator, he was one that was terminated from the sheriff’s office back in May of last year. He’s an investigator that left a 13-year-old pregnant female in an interview room for almost a day," Davis said.

Sanders no longer works for Davis, but Davis explained why he still has a part to play in this case.

"There’s been many cases of investigators who leave, retire, go to other agencies, but they still are responsible to come back and testify in court because they are the ones who went out and collected the evidence. They are the ones who went out took the statements and they got everything together, so they have the best knowledge of a particular investigation whether they are still here or not," Davis said.

Davis said it's important to get the evidence right when dealing with justice and people's freedom.

We spoke with Jordan Mullis' defense attorney, Sarah Ridel, who said this missing evidence is crucial to their self-defense case