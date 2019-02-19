CORDELE, Ga. — The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying serial robbers that have hit at least four businesses in the last two weeks.

According to a news release, the first robbery happened on Feb. 6 at the Arabi Tobacco Mart on Bedgood Avenue in Arabi. In that burglary, Newport cigarettes and liquor were stolen.

The next happened the same day at the Mak Package Shop on East 1st Street in Arabi.

The next two robberies happened on Feb. 15 in Cordele at the Stripling’s General Store on Ga. Highway 300 and Quick Buys, also on Ga. Highway 300.

Investigators say the same suspects are committing the burglaries and they’re asking anyone with information to call 229-276-2690.

CCSO