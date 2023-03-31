According to police, the man got into an argument with employees, which led to a brawl inside the restaurant.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A dispute between a customer and Burger King employee turned physical, ending in gunfire earlier this month, according to police in Henry County.

The police department said it happened on March 23. Officers were dispatched around 11:09 a.m. to a Burger King on Fairview Road in Ellenwood regarding a shooting. When they arrived, police said an employee had shot a 25-year-old man.

According to police, the man got into an argument with employees, which led to a brawl inside the restaurant. During the fight, Henry County Police Department reports a 16-year-old boy shot the customer.

Police arrested the teen and took him to the Regional Youth Detention Center, where he was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.

A second employee at Burger King, who is 24 years old, was also arrested and charged with obstructing an officer and affray or fighting two or more people in a public place, and causing terror to others around.

The department said the customer had not been charged with anything.

Burger King released a statement on Friday to 11Alive on the incident:

"We were saddened to learn of the events that unfolded at this location as this unacceptable behavior does not align with our brand values of safety and security. The Franchisee of this restaurant is cooperating with local authorities. As this remains an ongoing investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time. "

